As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lifted Holding; Wade G W & Has Upped Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $2.70 Million as Stock Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 307,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.05M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 196,695 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15M shares traded or 56.64% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,606 shares to 107,313 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,280 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 68,411 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,294 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc reported 19,042 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 1.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Interactive Financial reported 2,208 shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 43,922 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 692,527 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested in 11,735 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.41% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,378 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 68.56M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Profund Advisors Lc has 70,714 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 62,048 shares to 474,515 shares, valued at $66.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,500 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).