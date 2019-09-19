As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Evergreen Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.16 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Position Has Lifted by Cohen Capital Management Inc

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 7,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 33,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 645,995 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 5,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 122,598 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.27 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.28. About 17.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 4,545 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt invested in 1,550 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 47,404 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 64,605 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0% or 3,176 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.3% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1,953 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 3,746 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hilltop Hldg has 2,362 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 195,362 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Argyle Cap Management has 1.49% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23,745 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S&T National Bank Pa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc reported 209,192 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 657,638 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 98.05M shares. Golub Group Incorporated Limited has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 233,155 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 2.90 million shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 92,515 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 61,089 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc owns 5,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 1,098 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Cahill Fincl Advisors invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 1.22M shares. Excalibur has 19,229 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,360 shares to 15,651 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 52,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,847 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).