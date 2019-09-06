As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Corda Investment Management Increased Holding; Partnervest Advisory Services Maintains Holding in Arista Networks (ANET)

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 9.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $235.1. About 224,864 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

