As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Condor Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $509,836; Marshfield Associates Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $43.94 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $225.74. About 13.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 752,040 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 80,000 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.62M shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt holds 10,454 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.99M shares. Stifel Fincl reported 1.24 million shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 451,271 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il reported 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Huntington Bankshares reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fred Alger Inc, a New York-based fund reported 183,453 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,996 shares to 117,572 shares, valued at $129.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 451,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,943 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “SoftBank to Buy at Least $750 Million of WeWork Parent Shares in IPO – The Wall Street Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INSIGHT-SoftBank’s plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Movie Business Really Dying? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,176 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Netflix About to Lose 10 Million Subscribers? – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple losing VP of communications – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple should beat soft expectations, says bull – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd holds 11,793 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 29,621 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Lc holds 29,333 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 5.57% or 613,319 shares. Ghp Advisors Inc invested in 1.23% or 51,015 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc holds 0.77% or 1,986 shares in its portfolio. 72,299 are held by Private Trust Na. Birinyi Associate accumulated 119,754 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 92,349 shares. Ws Management Lllp stated it has 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 148,511 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,905 shares. Amg Natl Tru Comml Bank accumulated 8,362 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 15,828 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 2.69% or 172,087 shares.