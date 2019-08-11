As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Community Bank Increased Position; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Position by $474,950

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 96,152 shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN) by 311,423 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $39.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Fund Inc. (CHN) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet (KWEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd has 1.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,604 shares. Fosun International Limited invested in 0.12% or 10,157 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 223,101 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Navellier & Assocs reported 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,324 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 239,108 shares. Sq Advsr Ltd holds 672,007 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 128,274 shares. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or has 4.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baillie Gifford And Company holds 139,347 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.06 million shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs invested in 193,741 shares. Hemenway Limited Co stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory reported 25,724 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 5,792 shares to 327,923 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN).