As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Community Bank Has Lifted Position; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Upped Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Position by $1.52 Million; Share Price Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 64,538 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited owns 54,000 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. North stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mengis Capital Management stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 1.45% or 37,984 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 0.81% or 106,026 shares. Rench Wealth Inc invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oregon-based Vision Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grimes & Co Inc has 123,685 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Btim has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 172,087 shares. First City Capital Inc holds 1.08% or 7,889 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt stated it has 70,814 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,116 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,025 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 19 Highyield Corp Bond Etf by 37,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,475 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1 Company You’ve Never Heard Of That You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Third-Quarter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.