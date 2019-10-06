As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Cleararc Capital Decreased Stake by $8.51 Million; Geode Capital Management Holds Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 45,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 626,202 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.12 million, up from 581,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 123,303 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 12/03/2018 Shenandoah Telecom Declines Most in Over a Year; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Celebrates National Park Week with Special Events; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 43,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, down from 108,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,525 are held by Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd. Hartford Inv Management Company invested in 2.99% or 542,040 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt invested in 14,039 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Ltd has invested 3.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.03M shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 1.13% or 9.29 million shares in its portfolio. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 21,023 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 16,191 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 27,628 shares in its portfolio. Founders Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,443 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Olstein Capital LP has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated owns 1.18M shares. Hamel Associates Incorporated reported 48,363 shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SHEN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.51 million shares or 1.77% less from 23.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crow Point Ltd Liability Com owns 6.08% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 975,000 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 1,070 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested in 0% or 54,240 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 15,365 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 247,225 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) or 1.54M shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 1.08% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Charles Schwab Investment invested in 360,457 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.02% or 22,449 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Blackrock owns 3.31 million shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 4.54 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 47,624 shares to 91,005 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 6,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,834 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).