As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Raised Stake; Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Value Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 45,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $99.07. About 481,714 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.18. About 11.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited has 69,266 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.1% or 376,931 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 81 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 256,681 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,662 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 120,935 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 111,618 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.49% or 9,027 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 45,112 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 682 were accumulated by First Interstate National Bank. Park Avenue Secs Ltd accumulated 5,062 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Llc holds 4,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 8,671 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,985 shares to 96,268 shares, valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,337 shares to 36,549 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,808 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt reported 57,949 shares. Riverpark Lc stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gluskin Sheff Assocs holds 0.03% or 2,925 shares. Comgest Glob Sas invested in 0.2% or 47,600 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 714,235 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Llc reported 153,780 shares stake. Etrade Capital Management Llc reported 63,243 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has invested 2.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bank reported 37,315 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Allied Advisory has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 383,144 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Overbrook Mgmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 36,426 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co owns 4,169 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG Earnings Season Winners – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.