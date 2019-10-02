As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped by $4.32 Million Its Position; Serengeti Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Intelsat S A (I)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 21,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,702 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.57 million, up from 61,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.06. About 27.01 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 666,488 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uber’s Stock May Be Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group: Fantastic Total Return And Growing Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Back To Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies – Still A Buy Based On Merger Prospectus – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

