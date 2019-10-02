As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, West Coast Financial Has Decreased by $443,053 Its Stake; Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding as Shares Declined

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 93,392 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 73,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $219.3. About 26.45 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,096 shares to 33,296 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.37 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.