As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Increased Holding; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Its Stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by $1.93 Million as Share Price Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 1.15M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,617 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

