As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position; Modera Wealth Management Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $429,371; Market Value Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 6.55 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 12.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 17,785 shares. Saratoga Rech & Inv Mgmt has invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartline Investment Corp reported 1,682 shares stake. Moreover, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc has 7.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comerica Bankshares has 816,875 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Dsc Advsr LP owns 2,010 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt reported 56,398 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.34% or 223,643 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,043 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc owns 56,710 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio stated it has 251,807 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 41,068 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Llc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Lc holds 0.68% or 19,223 shares. Montgomery Inv Management holds 18,400 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. 63,060 are held by International Sarl. Osterweis Capital Management, California-based fund reported 9,447 shares. 1,900 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt Inc. Bb&T Limited Company invested in 0.94% or 511,688 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seizert Prtn reported 320,687 shares stake. Hightower Tru Ser Lta holds 2.27% or 92,918 shares. Centurylink Investment Management stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 25,729 shares. Singapore-based National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callan has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wallace Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).