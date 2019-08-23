As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Swedbank Has Increased Stake by $45.94 Million; As Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) Valuation Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Decreased by $958,800 Its Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 734,800 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40M, down from 745,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.09M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Swedbank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 243,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5.18M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983.84 million, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 41.82M shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco reported 2,471 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc owns 54,734 shares. Boyar Asset reported 1,219 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 3.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orleans Mngmt La invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 25,674 shares. Diligent Investors Lc owns 29,939 shares. Black Diamond Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,408 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt stated it has 11,391 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,036 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 6.41M shares. Bath Savings reported 4.48% stake. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Savings Bank holds 37,315 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 180,356 shares to 835,794 shares, valued at $67.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP) by 4,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,216 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Holdings Inc (NYSE:RXN) by 767,520 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $48.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Ltd Cl A.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 17,826 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.19% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Raymond James Trust Na has 2,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 24,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 6,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Pictet Asset Management Limited has 135,067 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp owns 332,100 shares. Argent Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Aureus Asset Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 9,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,351 shares.