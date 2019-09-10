As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Sterling Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Valuation Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Raised by $454,400 Its Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 24,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $214.35. About 11.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 25.32M shares traded or 26.04% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares to 9,195 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.94 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Fincl reported 2,896 shares stake. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 49,410 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset holds 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,362 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Incorporated owns 7,750 shares. Pure Advsr owns 22,829 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camarda Fin Advsrs Lc owns 2,003 shares. American Group Inc owns 1.94M shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based American Natl Registered Advisor has invested 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sky Invest Grp Llc has 4,206 shares. Sentinel Lba accumulated 5,623 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 64,005 shares or 5.27% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy: Stop The Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc owns 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 36,300 shares. Old National Bank In invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Proshare Lc reported 141,274 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.53 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 4,028 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 1.23M shares. Aperio owns 546,553 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 309 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 26,288 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 20,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 171,500 shares to 295,656 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,279 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).