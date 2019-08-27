As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Upped Stake; Hgk Asset Management Has Upped Position in Constellation Brand (STZ) by $809,900 as Shares Declined

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 38,692 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 1.06 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enter reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 7.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,259 shares. 74,918 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 46 shares. 953,859 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Aviance Capital Ltd Llc has invested 11.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evergreen Mngmt Lc stated it has 116,701 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Arvest Natl Bank Division reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,588 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 63,243 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Harvest Management Ltd holds 0.92% or 3,300 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Co holds 6,968 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 327,103 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 17 shares stake. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4,707 shares. Spirit Of America Management owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 0.3% or 25,211 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 90 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 8,825 shares stake. Smith Graham & Co Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 17,988 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Charter owns 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,036 shares. Harris Lp owns 2.37 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 17,472 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Enterprise Financial reported 12 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 27,007 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

