As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut by $1.63 Million Its Stake; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Ithaka Group Decreased Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.15 million, down from 293,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.61M, down from 311,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 8,380 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,325 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 498,843 shares. Field Main Bancorp has 3.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 180,696 shares. Milestone Gp holds 1,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited Company holds 227,129 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Com owns 34,211 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capstone Financial Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,060 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 48,908 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 2.45% or 65,490 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,879 shares to 440,471 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 24,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,334 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).