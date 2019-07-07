As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Lowered Its Position by $2.84 Million; Redwood Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI)

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.91M market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

