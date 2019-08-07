As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $477,981; Alpha Windward Upped Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $462,480

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 35,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $196.53. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 642.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 11.17M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investment Services invested in 32,428 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc reported 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Invest Lc holds 0.11% or 3,441 shares in its portfolio. Welch Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com New York invested in 0.07% or 1,115 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17,729 shares. 131,991 are held by Lee Danner And Bass. Nomura Hldgs reported 172,200 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cutter & Comm Brokerage has 1.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc invested in 25,378 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14.07% or 1.27M shares. 73,208 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,202 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 6,678 shares. 479,067 were reported by Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Lp. Private Ocean Limited Co holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 97,507 shares. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.25% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 629,537 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.47% or 4,897 shares. America First Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,335 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 218,092 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 932,475 shares. Central Asset Invs And Management Holdg (Hk) Limited holds 11.1% or 95,920 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsr holds 888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Co holds 18,718 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

