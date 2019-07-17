As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Decreased Stake; As Gartner (IT) Stock Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.10 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.42M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $169.02. About 270,169 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 02/05/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth Consecutive Time; 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers,; 06/03/2018 – New Report from DirectPath and Gartner Reveals Only 30 Percent of All Employer-Sponsored Health Plans are HDHPs; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER 1Q REV. $964M, EST. $931.0M; 17/05/2018 – Zanroo, Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia, Represents Asia-Pacific Diversity & Innovation at the Gartner Digita; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 15/05/2018 – OrangeScape’s KiSSFLOW Featured in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application PaaS; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Tech under fire on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 740 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sage Gru owns 203 shares. Mitchell Mngmt Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 48,773 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 4.09% or 28,249 shares. Truepoint reported 25,779 shares stake. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct has 6.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,896 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 28,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust owns 595,338 shares. Grassi Mgmt holds 2.95% or 104,920 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,822 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Coie Trust Commerce owns 24,904 shares. Cahill Fincl holds 18,415 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com accumulated 14,621 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s (NYSE:RPAI) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Oil field services company to fight against being delisted from NYSE – San Antonio Business Journal” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will HEXO’s NYSE Transfer Cause Commotion? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 27,602 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 42,628 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Dupont Capital Management holds 6,542 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 181,365 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co owns 23,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0% or 2,423 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.31% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 223,982 shares. Global Endowment Lp reported 6,010 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,312 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V owns 2,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 15,978 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 653,372 shares stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 100,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $65.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Call).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31 million for 35.81 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.