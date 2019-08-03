As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $363,825; Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased Marchex (MCHX) Position by $3.24 Million; Stock Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.90M market cap company. It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is down 44.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial holds 0.14% or 3,402 shares. 183,362 are held by Spears Abacus Ltd Liability. Stoneridge Investment Prtn reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 4.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,517 are owned by Lesa Sroufe Co. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company holds 23,485 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Research And Inc holds 28,100 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 29,549 shares stake. Tortoise Ltd Liability stated it has 13,446 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 12.77 million shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 55,667 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,479 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management accumulated 60,683 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,193 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF).

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Management Ltd Liability reported 138,744 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 120,447 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd Llc invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 615,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 50,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 20,590 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1,656 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1,143 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 11,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Lc reported 1.41 million shares. 650 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 0.87% or 871,376 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 46,860 shares.