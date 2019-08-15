As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Regions Financial Increased Position; Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 46,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 596,933 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.39 million, up from 550,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $201.62. About 10.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 4.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsr Lc reported 191,226 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,232 shares. Bowling Port Management Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 96,268 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 195,847 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.35% or 109,892 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 74,918 shares. Tb Alternative Assets has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 56,805 are owned by Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Foundry Partners Lc has 4,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nadler Financial Gp holds 2.83% or 46,745 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Co has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 9,116 were reported by Proffitt Goodson. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,498 shares. 8,585 were accumulated by West Chester Incorporated.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,783 shares to 889,117 shares, valued at $71.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 8,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,072 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management invested in 0.29% or 71,844 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 6.24M shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pioneer Bancorp N A Or owns 64,929 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 166,363 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Lta has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 1.95% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co accumulated 114,650 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Wealth Planning invested in 1.78% or 26,820 shares. Patten Grp holds 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 33,135 shares. Asset Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Geller Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 8,601 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.24% or 182,362 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 326,007 shares.