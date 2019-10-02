As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Its Stake; Rivulet Capital Cut Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $33.53 Million as Share Value Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67 million, down from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $219.82. About 10.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 66,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 362,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.85 million, down from 429,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $566.19. About 54,626 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 845,160 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Ensemble Management Lc owns 8,781 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 156,272 shares. The New York-based Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 3.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vista Cap Prtn Inc invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc holds 53,923 shares. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has 3,343 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howard Cap Mngmt holds 153,999 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,972 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 141,522 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,403 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 14,741 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paloma Prtn Communications stated it has 485,987 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 47,281 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Agricole S A holds 751 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Int Ca stated it has 14,009 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Limited Liability reported 1,045 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has 1,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Honeywell invested in 4.66% or 23,813 shares. Css Limited Liability Il accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 3.85% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 64,628 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 109,223 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 51 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Company owns 281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chartist Ca has 552 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.