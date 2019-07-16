As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.78 Million; Old West Investment Management Lowered Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stake by $664,425 as Stock Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 322,261 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.14M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares to 507,999 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

