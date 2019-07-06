As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Lakeview Capital Partners Has Increased Position; Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 822,273 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw invested in 136,192 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Parametric Port Assoc reported 194,338 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 4.19 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 72,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Paloma Prns Management Commerce holds 164,280 shares. Axa has 1.01M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc owns 252,618 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co reported 32,941 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 308,625 shares. 200 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. 100 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.33 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.