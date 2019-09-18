As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Upped Holding; Stanley Black Decker (SWK) Shares Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,155 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, up from 89,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Stanley Black Decker Inc (SWK) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 41,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 286,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.44M, down from 328,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Stanley Black Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 663,973 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc has invested 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Roundview Capital has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 2.97% or 33,390 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 2.05% or 82,001 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 17,541 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 1.6% or 433,353 shares. Zacks Investment accumulated 0.92% or 227,640 shares. Wallace Management Inc holds 2,416 shares. Town And Country Bank And Dba First Bankers accumulated 2.14% or 23,364 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 42.07M shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 55,392 shares. Aspiriant Llc holds 1.72% or 104,183 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12.27 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited owns 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,741 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Details Emerge On Apple’s iPhone Strategy In China – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stronger Margins A Welcome Surprise From Stanley Black & Decker – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “STANLEY Security Gifts Veteran Brickyard 400 VIP Experience – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “STANLEY Security Launches Partnership with Alarm.com – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker: Attractively Valued Following Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE) by 6,761 shares to 84,919 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 188,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Domino S Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).