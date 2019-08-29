As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Jolley Asset Management Boosted by $304,479 Its Stake; Bank Of The West Cut Position in Nike (NKE) by $620,592 as Market Valuation Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 17,072 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Lc stated it has 17,183 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 108,718 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 40,650 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horan Advsr Lc reported 28,064 shares. Signature And Invest Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 139,369 shares. Beacon Gp has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 173,355 shares. Riverpark Management Limited Liability invested in 98,852 shares. Montgomery Invest Incorporated invested in 1.56% or 18,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.02% or 109,039 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 0.89% stake. Sol Capital Management stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kynikos Lp reported 17,177 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,855 shares to 357,317 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).