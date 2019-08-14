As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Raised Its Holding; Sound Shore Management Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Cut by $48.94 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.33. About 1.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99M, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 849,649 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 415,017 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 91,739 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Office Lp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 81,375 shares. Colonial has 128,274 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 11,743 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Llc has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris & Ca reported 1.22 million shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 0.02% or 11,530 shares. Sanders Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8.13 million shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 90,968 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Sterling Invest Management Inc holds 18,757 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 725,121 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,494 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.16 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

