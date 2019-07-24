As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder David R Rahn & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding; Oarsman Capital Lowered Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Stake by $1.28 Million

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 5.21M shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 14.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s â€˜low riskâ€™ of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) disappointing with its September forecast – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Apple Trade Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Cap Limited Company reported 38,969 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 84,709 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated reported 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,520 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 12,000 shares. Glynn Ltd Llc owns 8,400 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 136,363 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 9.83 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American International Grp holds 1.4% or 1.94 million shares. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,059 shares. Advisors Inc Ok invested in 1.6% or 78,630 shares.

More recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares to 6,289 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG).