As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Boosted by $2.84 Million Its Holding; Hartford Investment Management Co Raised Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Value Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 53,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 123,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 70,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 842,923 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap LP holds 261,185 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,139 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Partners Ltd Co holds 21,000 shares or 6.6% of its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Llc has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 34,324 were reported by Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability. Argent Management Lc holds 363,266 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. 19,893 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Llc. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 248,854 shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc has 50,928 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Sabal has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 37,183 shares or 4.36% of the stock.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 2,508 shares to 9,122 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,813 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).