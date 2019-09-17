As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $345,308

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,765 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50M, down from 125,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $220.48. About 15.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 1,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 13,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.06M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “MMM NOTICE, ROSEN A TOP FIRM, Reminds 3M Company Investors of Important September 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MMM – Stockhouse” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The South Carolina-based Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 42,335 are held by Jacobs Com Ca. Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Sei Investments Communications has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 92,930 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 270,383 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 708 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs invested in 0.42% or 240,503 shares. Mairs & stated it has 1.87M shares or 3.89% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.89% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 62,353 shares. Penobscot Inv Management holds 1.01% or 28,601 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,363 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser owns 0.93% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,968 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 84,307 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,487 shares to 20,327 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple denies Goldman’s TV+ claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,721 shares to 17,366 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsr Lc invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar holds 4,063 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 0.84% stake. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.69% or 4,262 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc has 9.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management has 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen has invested 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 2.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.19% or 25,004 shares. Wills Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 31,593 shares. Carret Asset reported 3.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas Assocs accumulated 0.63% or 3,823 shares. 125,661 are held by Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated. Transamerica Fincl holds 1,307 shares.