As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Eastern Bank Decreased Position by $5.11 Million; As Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Stock Value Declined, Foundry Partners Trimmed Position by $2.42 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 142,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 596,583 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 738,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 72,282 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDR); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 24/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 27,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, down from 186,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $215.46. About 6.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 321,210 shares to 511,744 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 92,933 shares to 206,696 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods A (NYSE:TSN) by 122,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).