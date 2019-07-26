As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $410,697; Gateway Investment Advisers Holds Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 34,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.30 million, up from 310,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 2.68 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 36,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F reported 2.62% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Washington Trust reported 113,095 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 41,482 shares. Brookmont Mngmt holds 35,105 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Forbes J M Company Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The New York-based Loews has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sei Invs holds 153,947 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,476 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 2.31% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 56,332 shares. Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 113 shares. Primecap Ca reported 0.45% stake. Waddell And Reed holds 1.58M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 3,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 20,462 shares to 559,608 shares, valued at $41.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,304 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 11,015 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 36,103 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Eaton Vance Management owns 6.50M shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Montgomery Investment Inc reported 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.61% or 52,500 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 1.18M shares or 1.83% of the stock. 134,910 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,089 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Lc holds 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 109,809 shares. 1,556 are held by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Raymond James Serv stated it has 2.55M shares or 2% of all its holdings.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 46,894 shares to 66,679 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

