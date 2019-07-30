As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Lowered by $1.38 Million Its Stake; Coldstream Capital Management Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Position as Market Value Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,403 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98M, down from 196,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $207.99. About 11.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,357 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 22,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.83. About 489,709 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bartlett & Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cannell Peter B & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 47,858 shares. Alethea Lc holds 4,500 shares. Smith Salley & Associates reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cullinan Inc stated it has 14,146 shares. Deltec Asset Lc holds 1.18% or 33,927 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 4.58% stake. Van Eck Associate invested in 28,952 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 1.42% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Family Firm Inc owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,155 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.92 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Counselors stated it has 16,963 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 44,430 shares to 193,305 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 14,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.75 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bank stated it has 37,315 shares. Barry Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 53,386 shares. 3,788 are held by Stone Run Cap Lc. 14,049 are owned by Old Point Finance Services N A. Osborne Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bankshares holds 94,179 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt invested in 5,603 shares. Conning stated it has 126,893 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 112,941 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,932 shares. Archon Ltd Liability Company holds 3.78% or 94,500 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication reported 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Finance Serv Group Incorporated reported 20,812 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.