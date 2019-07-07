As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Northeast Investment Management Maintains Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CNBC: Netflix Sees No Profits From ‘Stranger Things’ Collectibles – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ignore the Recent Downgrade, Disney Stock Is a Big-Time Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Until Tariffs Are Resolved, Roku Stock Could Face Technical Difficulties – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Netflix, Accenture, ConocoPhillips and BlackRock – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix plans ‘Stranger Things’ mobile video game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Nicholas Inv Prns LP has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peoples Corp has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,098 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 203,301 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Baltimore has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 616 shares. Hilltop owns 2,021 shares. 1.46 million are held by Swiss Bankshares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc has 10,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The California-based Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Architects has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Castleark Ltd Company owns 84,640 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Personal Financial Services reported 486 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.27% or 1,519 shares in its portfolio.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,501 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,102 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M had sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74 million.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares to 648,918 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Investments Limited reported 34,000 shares. Insight 2811 holds 4,632 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 2.07% or 76,851 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Mngmt Co has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Investment Management holds 33,647 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Invest reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett & owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,225 shares. Parsons Ri reported 327,103 shares. Chase Counsel Corp owns 1,770 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,475 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,261 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv reported 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 691,880 shares.