As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Increased by $1.61 Million Its Holding; Patten & Patten Has Upped Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.21 Million

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 44,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $244.41. About 1.47 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $203.04. About 18.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha" on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha" published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,900 shares to 91,490 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 6,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,239 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares to 32,310 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,410 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).