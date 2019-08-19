As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Lowered Its Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Position in Global Pmts (GPN) as Market Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 1,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 3,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 5,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.55 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Not Just Spotify: Apple Is Eyeing Exclusive Podcasts, Too – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 320,687 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Arvest Fincl Bank Division holds 145,525 shares. 90,968 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com. Assetmark owns 236,470 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Haverford Trust Company holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 895,444 shares. 959,892 are owned by Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 4,146 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs holds 0.9% or 15,603 shares. Amer International Grp holds 1.4% or 1.94M shares. Consulate holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,582 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 46,100 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 3.51% or 129,227 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Com holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,773 shares. Knott David M invested in 1.9% or 25,050 shares. Force Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 12,800 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,691 shares to 34,390 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11,712 shares to 149,091 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 87,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Global Payments Is Hungry for Growth – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments, Total System have held merger talks – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Global Payments next target for fintech merger? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.