As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Advisors Asset Management Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $1.13 Million

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 6,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 47,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,551 shares to 8,311 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 427,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx reported 5,645 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,123 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 190,230 shares or 2.24% of the stock. 11,986 are held by Check Cap Mgmt Ca. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 128,757 shares. Martin And Tn has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Savant Ltd has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,166 shares. Park Corporation Oh has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 7.64% or 60,580 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 54,000 shares stake. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,858 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 19,932 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or reported 74,080 shares. Vista Capital Prns reported 3,672 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,420 shares stake. Washington Trust Retail Bank accumulated 33,259 shares. Natixis accumulated 23,133 shares. Axa reported 585,204 shares. 24,680 were accumulated by Davenport Company Lc. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 5,611 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. 5,065 were reported by Bessemer Secs Limited Liability. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 526 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1,496 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sun Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 479 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 1,809 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 2,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regal Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1,313 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 136,469 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M.