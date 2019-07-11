As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Bruce & Co Has Increased Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.64 Million

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.13. About 8.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.88. About 1.38M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mgmt owns 48,952 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt has invested 2.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 21,840 are owned by Independent Invsts. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La invested in 0.23% or 2,489 shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,493 shares. Natixis owns 1.06 million shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Lc owns 1,897 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability reported 8,572 shares stake. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability invested in 29,772 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 13,140 are owned by Philadelphia Trust. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 25,633 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 14,955 were reported by West Oak Capital Limited Company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 4,890 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,680 shares to 93,160 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,240 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

