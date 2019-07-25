As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Birinyi Associates Has Lowered by $816,480 Its Stake; Northcoast Asset Management Upped Stake in Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl (ACN)

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (ACN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, up from 86,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.23 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 171,386 shares to 249,705 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 24,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Canada Index (EWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 616,203 were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Grimes & Company Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.54% or 16,144 shares. Cap Int invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 512,595 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Co holds 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,904 shares. Bowen Hanes And Commerce accumulated 145,609 shares. Legal General Gp Plc stated it has 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 32,154 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Dearborn Limited Co has 85,091 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc invested in 0.73% or 31,933 shares. Guardian LP owns 123,289 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi owns 3.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 65,310 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advisors Limited holds 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 50,527 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 40,842 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Wallington Asset Mgmt holds 2.1% or 42,375 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,545 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,389 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.1% or 1.69M shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt owns 2,359 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 6.81 million are owned by Cap Invsts. Advisory Svcs Limited Company reported 124,269 shares. Bainco Interest Investors invested in 4.43% or 143,465 shares. Iconiq Cap Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Group Limited Liability reported 1.25% stake. Keybank Association Oh reported 2.07 million shares. Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Lc has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seven Post Office Limited Partnership stated it has 1,850 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

