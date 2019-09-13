As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Raised Position by $4.17 Million; Capital Counsel Cut Holding in Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) as Share Price Rose

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 218,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.95 million, down from 219,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $711.19. About 32,069 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 104.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 41,461 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 20,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $218.42. About 17.07M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bank Na accumulated 44,249 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 275,216 shares. Madrona Finance Ltd Liability Company reported 5,262 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 39,864 shares. Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 66,132 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 80,556 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based First City Management has invested 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 149,621 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alley Ltd Liability Company reported 38,687 shares. Cap Interest Incorporated Ca holds 55,179 shares. A D Beadell Counsel owns 9,015 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,275 were accumulated by Peconic Prtn Lc.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32,306 shares to 50,461 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 39,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,871 shares to 819,543 shares, valued at $142.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.14 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.1% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Qs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 997 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Carroll Associates Inc invested in 0% or 13 shares. British Columbia holds 7,753 shares. Etrade Ltd invested in 0.01% or 272 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 330 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 2,656 are owned by Hartford Investment. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 9,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% stake. Harvey Investment Co owns 18,114 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.54% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Communication Ltd has 0.64% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).