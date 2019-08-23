As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Upped by $467,775 Its Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 600,492 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $205.84. About 15.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 406,878 shares. Lathrop Invest reported 6,946 shares stake. Altfest L J & Com reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reynders Mcveigh Limited Co invested in 4.05% or 193,002 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated accumulated 57,252 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 580,196 shares or 4.47% of the stock. 901,813 are owned by Polar Capital Llp. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argentiere Ag holds 18,298 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Nbw Limited Liability Com invested in 3.06% or 58,746 shares. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 151,844 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Gibson Limited Company reported 2,378 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincluden Mngmt owns 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,570 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 562,300 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63M shares to 17.74M shares, valued at $202.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 220,606 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 6,917 were accumulated by Bessemer Ltd Liability Co. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2.31% or 175,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Park National Oh has 2,586 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 0.03% or 38,963 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 0.03% or 150,306 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.58 million shares. Tctc Holding Lc invested in 3,605 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd owns 1.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 53,728 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 3,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation reported 33,700 shares.