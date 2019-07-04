As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Cut Position; As Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Valuation Rose, Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lowered Position by $401,718

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,226 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32B, down from 200,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 15,706 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 28.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 13,876 shares. Fairview Cap Lc accumulated 10,501 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.15M shares. Harbour Inv Llc holds 17,207 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Rech Glob Invsts reported 5.49 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Osterweis Cap Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Avalon Asset Management Limited Company has 5.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,000 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Bancshares Tru Division has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc has invested 5.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Trust Company Na reported 71,676 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. 6,004 were reported by Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Llc. Night Owl Cap Limited owns 1,859 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Architects Inc holds 4.78% or 14,378 shares. Jennison Lc has 11.88 million shares for 2.24% of their portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 137 shares to 3,126 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 16,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 103,800 shares to 160,544 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 680,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).