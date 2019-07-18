As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake Has Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 54,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $204.95. About 11.03 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 6.50M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 27/04/2018 – Advisors Help Blackstone Target Retail Investors — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Hires Michael McRaith, Former Director of the U.S. Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office, as Managing Director in; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,749 shares to 5,248 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,951 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares to 58,907 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,123 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.