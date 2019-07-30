As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Lifted Holding; Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $8.54 Million

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 161,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.42 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.