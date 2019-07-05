As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Its Holding; Interdigital (IDCC) Shareholder General American Investors Company Boosted Stake

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 188,213 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $204.64. About 12.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 89,061 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 25,403 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru Inc (Ca) reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Life Insur has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 79,414 shares. Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.61% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 15,134 shares. Srb Corporation invested in 0.07% or 4,165 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 1,219 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Com has 11.88M shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Westend Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 229,803 shares. Baskin Svcs Inc reported 5.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 6,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 7,074 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.07% or 238,330 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.06% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 256,829 shares in its portfolio. Permit Capital Ltd Liability Company has 112,130 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 233,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Lc owns 5,709 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Bridgeway holds 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 9,700 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Geode Mngmt Lc owns 409,907 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mngmt has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 3,567 shares.