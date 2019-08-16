As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Wedge Capital Management L LP Maintains Holding in United Continental Holdings (UAL)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 161,569 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, up from 148,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 499,945 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct); 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS ALREADY HAD STARTED INSPECTION ON JET ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q CASM Ex-Items Up 0.6%; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Chicago Aviation security officer fired over passenger dragging sues city, United Airlines; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONCLUDES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, down from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $206.66. About 11.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 712,542 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $90.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) by 418,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 2,642 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. 26 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 212,223 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.27% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 192,752 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.06% or 740,914 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 711,489 shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 21,018 shares. Blair William & Il reported 4,940 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 93,976 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 37,490 shares. Jump Trading holds 0.16% or 6,216 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UAL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Aer Lingus jumps at sudden chance to boost traffic out of Chicago (and elsewhere) – Chicago Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UAL vs. CPA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Grubhub Outlasted Amazon – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.