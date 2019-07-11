As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Holderness Investments Company Has Upped Its Position; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Decreased Its Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 1,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,681 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.92M, down from 278,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 245,164 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $202.47. About 13.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 30.94 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 14,046 shares to 45,941 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 587,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer National Bank & Trust owns 31,267 shares. 3,763 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 215 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,244 shares. Boston Management Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,530 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 80,669 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 1.56% or 107,115 shares. Castleark Lc has 1.15% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 16,169 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Colony Grp Limited Co holds 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,130 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 6,237 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14. TYSOE RONALD W had sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart Patten Limited Company has 3.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Ltd Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,206 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 95,249 shares. Delta Ltd holds 29,663 shares. Benedict Advsr accumulated 3.14% or 38,073 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 19,121 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj owns 7,811 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 1.36% or 322,937 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Saturna Cap has 3.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 615,589 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,797 shares. Private Ocean has 4,169 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation stated it has 96,688 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Management Ri has 100,552 shares for 8.3% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).