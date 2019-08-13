As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Boosted Its Position; Contl Res Inc/Ok (CLR) Holder Earnest Partners Has Upped Holding by $433,620

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Contl Res Inc/Ok (CLR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 693,357 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04 million, up from 683,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Contl Res Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 417,393 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 5,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,968 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28M, up from 85,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $210.15. About 16.63 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,557 shares to 233,367 shares, valued at $42.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 316,356 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Vanguard Inc has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Prelude Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 13,300 are held by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus. Citadel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 24,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 0.17% or 129,649 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% stake. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd reported 42,075 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company stated it has 9,977 shares. 862 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Co has invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acropolis Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir, -based fund reported 90,170 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,003 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.97% or 20,199 shares. Bartlett And Lc stated it has 444,615 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen Invest Management stated it has 43,443 shares or 5.35% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj accumulated 7,811 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Harbour Investment Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 17,207 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc accumulated 62,300 shares. Denali Limited Liability reported 800 shares stake. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 89,036 shares. Epoch Invest Prns, a New York-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.