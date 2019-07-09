As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Cut by $885,276 Its Position; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Valuation Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Its Holding by $360,296

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 1.86 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Jean-Sébastien Jacques, CEO, Rio Tinto; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO COMMENTS ON ASIC CHARGES IN AN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fqf Tr (BTAL) by 442,935 shares to 471,136 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 28,850 shares to 36,122 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Eq (DBJP) by 137,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Xtrackers Msci Germany Hedged (DBGR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

