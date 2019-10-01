As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arbor Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Cut Its Stake

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 107,385 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 121,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 7.75 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares to 7,212 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 9,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability owns 419,593 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 28,484 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Augustine Asset Management Inc invested in 100,504 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 44,425 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mengis Cap has invested 0.83% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 54,979 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 915,973 shares. Citadel Advsr accumulated 153,990 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fincl Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 868,967 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,237 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas: 2020 Production Growth Disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple iPad shipments start tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple iPhone 11 seeing ‘decent’ demand – UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.